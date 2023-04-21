UP man booked for shooting neighbour's pet dog

UP man booked for shooting neighbour's pet dog

Police said before an FIR was lodged in the matter, the dog's owner sent its carcass for autopsy

IANS
IANS, Pilibhit ,
  • Apr 21 2023, 11:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 12:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been booked by the Pilibhit police for allegedly shooting his neighbour's pet dog.

The incident occurred on April 17, when the 12-year-old dog was shot dead while sitting outside its owner's house.

Police said before an FIR was lodged in the matter, the dog's owner sent its carcass for autopsy.

Also Read: Panic in Kerala village after bear falls into well and dies

According to the owner, Neelam Jain, she rushed to the dog's rescue after hearing it howl, only to find it had sustained a bullet injury near its left shoulder. In her complaint, she mentioned that the accused, Anurag Tomar, 30, who had previously hit the dog with stone and brick ballasts, was found standing at his doorstep staring at the dog.

Jain suspects that Tomar is responsible for shooting her dog with a firearm.

SHO Puranpur police circle, Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said, "The accused has been booked under IPC Section 429, which pertains to committing mischief by killing, poisoning, or maiming any animal, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."

This incident follows a similar case in Badaun, where a man was booked by the police for killing a rat by drowning it in a drain in November last year.

Further investigation is underway in the matter and necessary action will be taken after getting the autopsy report, added the SHO.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Animal cruelty
Dog
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

 