UP, others not taking in their migrant workers: Gehlot

UP, others not taking in their migrant workers: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 29 2020, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 08:10 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday complained that migrant lobourers in his state belonging to Uttar Pardesh and other jurisdictions are being denied entry in their home state.

"On the directions of Union Home Ministry to our ACS Home last midnight, interstate migrants are being facilitated to reach their hometowns safely. But unfortunately migrants belonging to UP are being denied entry to their home state," Gehlot said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

He said that officials in UP informed that they don't have any direction in this regard.

“This problem is being faced by migrants belonging not only to UP, but also to other neighbouring states too,” he added.

"Kindly intervene. Necessary directions may be given to all states as given to Rajasthan. Though Rajasthan is well-prepared and equipped to take care of all brothers and sisters in the hour of this health crisis," Gehlot requested to the Union Home Ministry. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

What floats your boat?

What floats your boat?

 