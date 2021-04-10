UP panchayat polls: Woman's nomination rejected for village head as papers show her first husband's name

A woman's nomination papers for contesting as a village head in the upcoming panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh were rejected in Purkazi block on Saturday after she filled in the form with her first husband's name, officials said.

According to returning officer R K Shrivastava, all the documents of Sonia, the candidate, that she had submitted were found to have her husband Satendra's name.

The voters list in Kallanpur village of Purkazi block only has her first husband Devender, who apparently left the family, listed as Sonia's husband.

Sources said Sonia later married Satendra, who is Devender's brother.