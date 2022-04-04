UP school denies admission to child as Aadhaar card mentions her name as 'baby five of Madhu'

A blunder by those preparing Aadhaar cards resulted in denial of admission to a child by a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district.

The Aadhaar card mentioned 'Madhu ka panchvan bachha' (baby five of Madhu) against the name of the child, though the family had named her as Aarti. The parents at the time of making the Aadhaar card did not pay attention to the mistake.

They took notice of the blunder when the principal of the primary school refused to admit Aarti as her name was mentioned as 'baby five of Madhu' in the Aadhaar card. ''Get the Aadhaar card corrected first and then we will admit your child,'' she told the father of the child, Dinesh Kumar.

''We could not have taken the child as her name was different in the Aadhaar card,'' said Ekta Varshney, the principal of the school.

Dinesh Kumar, Aarti's father, said that he was a poor man and worked as a labourer in Haryana. ''The Aadhaar card was prepared in Haryana....I did not notice the mistake then,'' he said.

He rued that the people, instead of helping him in getting his child admitted to the school, were making fun of him.

The district officials said that they had taken note of the matter and would take steps to correct the mistake. ''We have seen the copy of the Aadhaar card on social media....the mistake will be corrected....the family has been asked to submit necessary documents,'' said a district official in Budaun.

