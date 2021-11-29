UP teen dies after accidentally shooting self while taking selfie

UP teen accidentally shoots self while taking selfie

IANS
IANS, Meerut,
  Nov 29 2021, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 10:04 ist
The incident took place in the Lisari Gate area in Meerut on Sunday. Credit: iStock Images

A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head while taking a selfie with a loaded gun.

Uvaish Ahmed, 14, was tinkering with a loaded gun and he positioned it at his temple and posed for selfies. The gun went off killing the boy on the spot.

The incident took place in the Lisari Gate area on Sunday.

Arvind Chaurasia, circle officer (CO), Kotwali, told reporters: "Suhail, the victim's elder brother, was recently lodged in jail in a theft case and had criminal antecedents. The firearm perhaps belonged to him. Investigations are on to ascertain as to how Uvaish got access to the weapon."

The police said that their investigation revealed that the boy had pulled the trigger accidentally.

The boy's father meanwhile said, "My son did not have any enmity and I am in a state of complete shock after this tragic incident."

