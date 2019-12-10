UP Varsity VC seeks CBI probe against charges on him

The vice-chancellor of a state-owned university in Uttar Pradesh has asked the state government to recommend a CBI probe into the charges of corruption against himself.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Dixit, who was the VC of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University in Ayodhya, about 125 kilometres from here, has written letters to the UP governor Anandiben Patel, who was also the chancellor of the varsity, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a probe by the central investigation agency into the corruption charges levelled against him by the varsity employees' union.

In his letters, the VC has also attached the list of charges levelled against him by the union.

Dixit's unusual request came in the wake of an indefinite strike by the employees of the varsity, which has brought the academic and other works to a complete halt.

There were around seven hundred colleges affiliated with the varsity and they were also affected by the strike, sources said.

The union has accused the VC of committing grave financial irregularities in hiring of contractual staff and construction works besides ''misuse'' of welfare fund.

Dixit said that he was ready for a probe into the charges by any agency. ''Let there be a CBI inquiry,'' he said. In his letters, the VC, however, has also said that the accusers should also be punished if the charges against him are not proved. ''It will deter baseless accusations and complaints in future,'' he added.