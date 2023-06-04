UP village head's wife injured as 'bomb' hurled at home

UP village head's wife injured after explosive substance hurled at house

While the village head has alleged that a crude bomb was thrown at his house, police have claimed that the explosive was merely a fire cracker

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi (UP),
  • Jun 04 2023, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 22:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The wife of a village head was injured allegedly after an explosive substance was hurled at their house in Veerapur village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

While the village head has alleged that a crude bomb was thrown at his house, police have claimed that the explosive was merely a fire cracker.

Also Read | Cleric held for converting boy to Islam in Uttar Pradesh

According to officials, Insaf Ali, head of Veerapur village under the Durgaganj police station area of the district, and his wife Sufia Begum (48) were sleeping in the courtyard of their house on Saturday night when something fell on her and exploded.

A police team rushed to the spot in the night and took Sufia to hospital.

Durgaganj Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Dubey said last midnight someone threw a firecracker, which fell directly on Sufia Begum and burst with a loud sound, injuring her hands and legs.

He said a case has been registered against the unknown in the matter and an investigation is being done from every aspect.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Odisha train crash: Only 2 ministers resigned in past

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Everest deaths: Nepal urged to tighten climbing rules

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Amitabh thanks fans for wishes on 50th anniversary

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

Messi, Ramos end PSG careers in home defeat

The ‘other’ Maldives

The ‘other’ Maldives

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

 