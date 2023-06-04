UP village head's wife injured after explosive substance hurled at house

The wife of a village head was injured allegedly after an explosive substance was hurled at their house in Veerapur village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.
While the village head has alleged that a crude bomb was thrown at his house, police have claimed that the explosive was merely a fire cracker.
According to officials, Insaf Ali, head of Veerapur village under the Durgaganj police station area of the district, and his wife Sufia Begum (48) were sleeping in the courtyard of their house on Saturday night when something fell on her and exploded.
A police team rushed to the spot in the night and took Sufia to hospital.
Durgaganj Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Dubey said last midnight someone threw a firecracker, which fell directly on Sufia Begum and burst with a loud sound, injuring her hands and legs.
He said a case has been registered against the unknown in the matter and an investigation is being done from every aspect.
