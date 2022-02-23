Upset over offline exams, class 10 student kills self

Upset over offline exams, class 10 student hangs to death in Madhya Pradesh

The boy had been studying online for the past two years and was in a depression due to offline format for exams, police said

PTI
PTI, Chhatarpur,
  • Feb 23 2022, 11:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 11:05 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

A class 10 student, who was apparently under stress over his exams being conducted offline, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur city, the police said on Wednesday. The 17-year-old boy took the extreme step on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at his residence in Hanuman Toria area, Kotwali police station in-charge Anup Yadav said.

The boy, who was studying in a government school, had the mathematics exam on Tuesday. He was sleeping in a separate room in the house and had set an alarm of 5 am to get up on the exam day, his uncle told reporters.

As the alarm kept ringing in the morning, the boy's family members went to his room and found him hanging from the ceiling with a scarf, he said.

The boy was studying through the online mode for the last two years in the wake of the coronavirus-induced curbs, but was asked to appear for the exams physically. He went into depression because of a sudden change in the exam format, his father said. The police official said they were conducting a probe into the case to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step.

