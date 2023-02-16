Gorakhpur: 3 trampled to death as tusker goes berserk

Uttar Pradesh: 3 trampled to death as elephant goes on rampage in Gorakhpur

The elephant was a part of some 'yagna' rituals being held in the pandal and it appears that the noise was a major irritant for the tusker

  • Feb 16 2023, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 21:42 ist
People try to control an elephant which turned violent, in Gorakhpur which turned violent and trampled 3. Credit: PTI Photo

Three persons, including a child, were trampled to death by an elephant who went berserk in a 'yagya' pandal in a village in UP's Gorakhpur district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occured in Mohammadpur Mafi village, located in Jagatbela of Chiluatal police station area and the deceased include a man, a woman and a child.

According to reports, the elephant was a part of the rituals being held in the pandal and it appears that the noise was a major irritant for the tusker.

Suddenly, it broke loose and started running around and he trampled three persons to death. Several others were injured in the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police and Forest Department officials, led by Commissioner, ADG, DIG and SSP reached the spot with heavy police force.

It took considerable effort for the forest team to control the elephant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Gorakhpur, has announced compensation of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons.

Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh
wildlife
elephant
India News

