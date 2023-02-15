K'taka: Wild jumbo breaks into godown; destroys grains

Karnataka: Wild jumbo breaks open godown; destroys foodgrains

Wild jumbos, camping in and around the villages here, have not only destroyed standing crops but are also damaging properties

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Belur (Hassan dist),
  • Feb 15 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 05:34 ist
The jumbo hits the rolling shutters of a godown at Anughatta village in Belur taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

A wild elephant broke open the shutters of a godown belonging to the Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society at Anughatta in the taluk, feasted and destroyed the rice stored for distribution under the public distribution system on Wednesday morning.

Wild jumbos, camping in and around the villages here, have not only destroyed standing crops but are also damaging properties by breaking windows of houses and creating fear among the residents.

Read | More leopard, elephant rehab centres to check conflict

On Wednesday morning, the elephant targeted the godown and feasted on the rice. It has been captured on the CCTV camera installed here.

This is the second time that a wild jumbo has targeted the godown, as an elephant had devoured food grains, damaging the rolling shutters of the same godown in April 2022, it is said.

Range Forest Officer Vinay Kumar and others visited the spot.

Chetan Kumar, taluk president of the Coffee Growers' Association, said, “The Elephant Task Force, constituted by the government, to control wild jumbo menace has not been useful. The jumbo menace is increasing in the Malnad region. Coffee growers and labourers are in fear. The state and the Union governments should take permanent steps to relocate the jumbos." 

