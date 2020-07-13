UP: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

Uttar Pradesh: 5 brothers held for breaching peace in Shamli

PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  Jul 13 2020, 11:44 ist
Five brothers were arrested for breaching peace in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

An argument broke out between Sajid, Rashid, Abid, Salman and Arif over family property at Kairana town in the district on Sunday, police said.

They were arrested for breach of peace and produced before a magistrate, police said. 

Uttar Pradesh

