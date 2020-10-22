UP BJP Kisan Morcha leader killed in road accident

Uttar Pradesh BJP Kisan Morcha leader killed in road accident

He was rushed to Prayagraj where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot,
  • Oct 22 2020, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 11:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Vice president of Uttar Pradesh BJP Kisan Morcha, Jay Vijay Singh, was killed after his SUV collided with another vehicle here, police said on Thursday.

Singh, who was the former district unit chief of the party, was seriously injured in the accident near Bedi Puliya on Wednesday evening, police said.

He was rushed to Prayagraj where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night.

The body has been sent for postmortem. 

