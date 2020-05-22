UP court sentences man to death for killing 6 people

Uttar Pradesh court sentences man to death for killing 6 people

PTI
PTI, Etawah,
  May 22 2020
  • updated: May 22 2020, 16:52 ist
A local court here has awarded death sentence to a person in connection with the murder of six members of a family seven years ago over a property dispute.

Suresh Chand Yadav and his five family members were killed while they were sleeping on the night of May 26, 2012 in Pilkhar village here and a case had been lodged against his younger brother, Ram Pratap, alias Tillu, additional district government counsel D K Tiwari said.

Additional sessions judge Vijay Kumar had pronounced Ram Pratap guilty on March 21 and awarded him a death sentence on Thursday, he said.

The accused had sold his land to gamble and was eying his brother's property, Tiwari added. 

