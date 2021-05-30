UP relaxes Covid lockdown, keeps weekend restrictions

Uttar Pradesh government relaxes Covid-19 lockdown, keeps weekend restrictions

Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm on Monday to Friday

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 30 2021, 17:44 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 17:44 ist
Night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am across the state. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).

Read | Uttar Pradesh's daily Covid-19 test positivity rate drops below 1% as cases see continuous decline

Night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am, he said.

The weekend restrictions or "corona curfew" will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, the statement said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown
Weekend curfew

Related videos

What's Brewing

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Egypt's ancient finds may pull tourism out of Covid-19

Egypt's ancient finds may pull tourism out of Covid-19

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

We must find ways of using and wasting less energy

We must find ways of using and wasting less energy

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Making sense of Sidhu’s punches in Punjab

Making sense of Sidhu’s punches in Punjab

 