Uttar Pradesh tally of coronavirus positive cases mounts to 410

As many as 49 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh in the past 24-hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 410.

According to the official sources here on Thursday, 19 cases of coronavirus infection were reported from Agra, one of the districts with several hotspots. So far 84 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra.

A government spokesman here said that of the total 410 infected patients, over 200 were members of Tableegh-e-Jamaat or were connected with it.

He said that 40 districts in the state have been affected by coronavirus.

The spokesman said that around 7,500 samples have so far been tested of which 6,953 were found to be negative. As of now 31 people, who have contracted the infection, have fully recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

UP government had on Wednesday completely sealed dozens of coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts in the state. Even the essential services were not operating in these hotspots.

According to the sources, the state government would take a decision about extending the lockdown in consultation with the centre in the next few days.