Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches free Wi-Fi service for government colleges, universities

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Nov 08 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 21:43 ist
Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister Uttarakhand. Credit: DH File Photo

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday launched free high-speed WiFi service for all government colleges and universities in the state.

He launched the service at a college in his constituency Doiwala.

Rawat said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to provide free internet to all government colleges and universities.

Internet connectivity in colleges and universities will play a big role in the education of students, he said.

Rawat said the move is a big step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative and connecting the old with the modern. 

