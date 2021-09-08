Uttarakhand independent MLA Pritam Singh Panwar joins BJP

Uttarakhand MLA Pritam Singh Panwar joins BJP

A participant of the agitation demanding a separate Uttarakhand state, Panwar presently represents Dhanaulti Assembly seat

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy
  Sep 08 2021
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 15:49 ist
Independent MLA from Dhanolti (Uttarakhand) Pritam Singh Panwar joins BJP in presence of Union Minister and party leader Smriti Irani at party headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttarakhand independent MLA Pritam Singh Panwar, who was a Minister in the Harish Rawat-led Congress government till 2017, joined the BJP on Wednesday, months ahead of the Assembly polls.

Panwar joined the party in the presence of Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, BJP National Media in-charge Anil Baluni and Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik here.

A participant of the agitation demanding a separate Uttarakhand state, Panwar presently represents Dhanaulti Assembly seat and had been an MLA in 2002 and 2012 from Yamunotri. He was earlier part of Uttarakhand Kranti Dal.

He said he was joining the party inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

