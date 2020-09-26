Uttarakhand: Leopard that killed two declared man-eater

Uttarakhand: Leopard that killed two declared man-eater

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh,
  • Sep 26 2020, 20:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 20:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A leopard, which killed two persons in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district within just a few days earlier this week, attacked and injured a man on Saturday, prompting the forest department to declare it a man-eater.       

Sayyad Hussain, a professional hunter from Meerut in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, has been hired by the forest department to kill the big cat, Pithoragarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vinay Bhargav said.       

The leopard, which had killed a 40-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl on September 22 and September 24 respectively, attacked a resident of Dhara Pani village this afternoon, he said.       

The man suffered injuries to his face in the attack and is under treatment at a hospital, the DFO said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
leopard

What's Brewing

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 