Varanasi court defers hearing on carbon dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque premises

A Varanasi court on Friday deferred the hearing on the matter related to carbon dating of the 'Shivling' reportedly found within the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. It will now take up the matter on October 11.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Hindu worshippers seeking the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' that was reportedly found within complex.

Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a "fountain".

District Government Advocate Mahendra Pandey said Hindu petitioners had demanded the carbon dating of the structure, on which the Muslim side lodged an objection.

