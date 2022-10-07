Gyanvapi: Next hearing on carbon dating plea on Oct 11

Varanasi court defers hearing on carbon dating of 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque premises

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 14:48 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A Varanasi court on Friday deferred the hearing on the matter related to carbon dating of the 'Shivling' reportedly found within the Gyanvapi Mosque complex. It will now take up the matter on October 11. 

The court was hearing a plea filed by the Hindu worshippers seeking the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' that was reportedly found within complex.

Hindu petitioners had during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises claimed that a "Shivling" was found close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. 

The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a "fountain".

District Government Advocate Mahendra Pandey said Hindu petitioners had demanded the carbon dating of the structure, on which the Muslim side lodged an objection.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gyanvapi Mosque
Uttar Pradesh
India News

What's Brewing

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Nirula no more: City cherishes 1st encounter with pizza

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 