Vegetable vendor shot at on Greater Noida road, dies in hospital

A 50-year-old vegetable vendor died on Monday at a hospital where he was admitted after an unidentified person opened fire on him after waylaying him on a road in Greater Noida, police officials said.

The gunshot was fired on Komil late last night in the Kasna police station area while he was returning on his 'jugad' three-wheeler after the day's work. The person and the motive behind the incident are yet to be known, according to police.

"While coming back home, an unknown motorcycle rider fired at Komil, leaving him injured. It was told by the victim that there was no incident like robbery and attempted robbery with him and he was admitted to the hospital for treatment," a police spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan on Monday said Komil, who hailed from Badaun district, succumbed to the injuries during treatment at the hospital after which IPC section 302 (murder) has been included in the FIR.

"Multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the matter and trace the people behind it," Khan said.

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) said in a statement that Komil was admitted in the hospital around 12.50 am on Monday and underwent a three-hour long surgery.

The patient came to the hospital with a suspected gunshot wound in the abdomen.

The entry point of the gunshot was on the right side of the patient's flank (the area between the ribs and the hip). The patient was in a state of shock (which means their body was not getting enough blood flow and oxygen to function properly, the GIMS said.

To help the patient, the doctors decided to perform an emergency surgery. During the surgery, the doctors discovered that the gunshot had caused several holes in the colon (part of the large intestine) and there was a collection of blood outside the peritoneum (the membrane that lines the abdominal cavity) known as a retroperitoneal hematoma, the hospital said.

"Post-operation, the patient was put on ventilator and remained critical. The patient succumbed to his injuries at around 6.30 pm on Monday," the hospital added.