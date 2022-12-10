'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; min temp at 8 degrees

'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temperature at 8.3 degrees

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 27 degrees

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 10 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 15:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi on Saturday recorded "very poor" air quality and a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Mist and shallow fog is predicted in the capital over the next few days and the mercury is likely to dip to 6 degrees Celsius by December 16, it said.

The city recorded an air quality index of 337 at 9 am. The 24-hour average was 314 on Friday.

Also Read: Poor air quality, extreme weather wreaking havoc on health of Delhi's outdoor workers

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As pollution levels in the capital surged to severe levels on Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on the non-essential construction work.

The restrictions were revoked on Thursday after the air pollution ameliorated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
air quality
Pollution
AQI
Air Pollution

What's Brewing

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 