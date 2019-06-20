VHP seeks early hearing of Ram temple case

Intensifying their demand for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday appealed to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Rajan Gogoi to complete the hearing in the matter soon.

The VHP also sought to build pressure on the Modi government, seeking it to remove “all obstacles” coming in the way “so that a grand Temple in Ayodhya be soon built according to the wishes of the crores of Hindus.”

A resolution was passed in this connection on the conclusion of the VHP Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal meet in Haridwar on Thursday. Hindu saints and seers from different parts of the country attended the two-day meeting.

“The saints of the country appeal to the government to remove all the obstacles in the path so that the Grand Temple in Ayodhya be built soon according to the wishes of crores of Hindus. It will not be right even on the part of the judiciary to turn away from its responsibility,” the resolution passed at the meeting read.

Addressing a joint press conference with VHP Working President Advocate Alok Kumar and others in Haridwar, Jagadguru Shyam Devacharya Ji Maharaj of Jabalpur noted that Hindu community has been “resolute” about the temple since 1528.

“Therefore, any further delay in this holy national work is unjustified,” he said.

He recalled how BJP had passed a resolution in its Palampur meet in 1989 and a nation-wide Rath Yatra was later taken out by BJP stalwart L K Advani who was arrested in Bihar.

“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi included this resolution in his 2019 manifesto, the expectations of the people has increased even further. The whole nation has witnessed how anti- Ram forces got united to put roadblocks in the judicial process,” he added.