Vinesh Phogat extends support to farmers protesting in Punjab

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday extended her support to the ongoing farmers' protest led by the Samyukt Kisan Morch (Non-political) over their various demands in Punjab's Patiala district.

Joining the farmers' protest in Patiala on Sunday, Phogat said it is not good for the country if one has to stage a protest for their demands.

She said governments are formed to work for people and not to harass them.

"We completely support the farmers," she said and requested the government to hear the protesting farmers.

The SKM (Non-political), a breakaway faction of the SKM, has been holding a protest against the Punjab government outside the office of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for the past several days in support of their demands related to power supply.

Led by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, the protesters are holding agitation against installation of smart meters and alleged delay in giving new electricity connections to farmers.

Asian Games gold medallist Phogat was among a group of top wrestlers of the country who have been demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing some female grapplers.

The protesting wrestlers on June 7 had agreed to suspend their protest for a week after the government asked them to wait till police completes its probe into sexual harassment allegations against the outgoing WFI chief.