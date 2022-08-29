Was forced to leave my home: Azad on exit from Congress

Was forced to leave my home: Ghulam Nabi Azad on exit from Congress

He added that Modi is an excuse and that the Congress has had an issue with him since the G-23 letter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 29 2022, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 13:03 ist
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

Days after his exit from the grand old party, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday tore into the Congress and said that he was forced to leave his 'home'. 

"I have been forced to leave my home," Azad told reporters in Delhi. 

He added that Modi is an excuse and that the Congress has had an issue with him since the G-23 letter. The Group of 23 leaders, or G-23 had last year written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over leadership reforms in the party. 

Also Read — The Congress presidency: Death by delay

Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I didn't sleep for six days before and after writing the letter (G23) because we gave blood for the party. People there today are useless... It's saddening that Congress has such spokesmen who don't even know about us..."

"They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them... Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken," Azad said. 

He further added, "I thought PM Modi to be a crude man but he showed humanity."

"My respect for Sonia Gandhi is same as 30 years back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family, Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally, I pray for his long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested," said Azad. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ghulam Nabi Azad
Congress
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Virtual reality revives Iraq's war-ravaged heritage

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

Coconut shells open up new avenues for K'taka farmers

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

The long road ahead for colonial reparations

Back to recycling for the planet

Back to recycling for the planet

‘Early cyber hygiene adoption key in cyber security’

‘Early cyber hygiene adoption key in cyber security’

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

Up for a cricket? Experts want Indians to expand palate

 