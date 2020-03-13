We are the antidote to the communal virus you are spreading: Kapil Sibal tells Amit Shah on Delhi violence

As Parliamentary debate over Delhi violence and arson concluded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Opposition parties tore into the government accusing it of unleashing a "communal virus" in the country and telling Home Minister Amit Shah that children of India wanted him to be a “Humanity Minister” as well.

That was before the Home Minister at the end of a heated debate assured the House rioters will not be spared irrespective of any religion and any party they belong to and assured “Muslim brothers and sisters” that false propaganda is being spread on the issue of the CAA, which is an Act not to take anyone's citizenship but to give citizenship.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal went ballistic accusing the ruling BJP of unleashing a "communal virus" in India that wreaked havoc and asked the Home Minister why registration of FIRs was delayed against perpetrators of hate speeches.

In remarks laced with sarcasm, he counterpointed it with the action in Jammu and Kashmir telling Shah that while Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah are under house arrest only because they ‘might’ make statements that ‘could’ cause unrest, those who made statements that caused riots in Delhi have not been arrested.

Sibal was alluding to BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, whose ‘goli maro’ pitch during pro-CAA rallies has angered the Opposition.

To Shah, who is often compared by the BJP supporters with India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel, Sibal reminded him “you occupy chair that Iron man once did, think about it.”

Drawing a parallel with coronavirus and communal virus, the Opposition said the "communal virus" being unleashed by the BJP was "no less harmful" than the coronavirus. “Who were the collaborators of the communal virus that was spread,” Sibal asked.

The violence happened because of the virus, the communal virus that was spread by the people who were giving speeches. I ask the Home Minister why FIRs were not registered against those who delivered those speeches,” Sibal asked.

“We are the antidote to the virus you are spreading,” Sibal said as the Opposition cheered when the questioned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 70 hours during loot and arson in Delhi and ruled that cows are protected in this government but not humans.

Derek O’ Brien of Trinamool Congress used the imagery of children suffering during communal riots to bring alive the deep sad memory of Delhi riots saying the deep scars of violence have left the psyche of the children damaged and called for an attempt at healing for relief, rehabilitation and reconciliation.

“Children of India believe that you are only half Home Minister. Since you’re an HM, children of India wanted you to be a Humanity Minister, and for that you need to feel the humanity. Quoting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he called it the Delhi violence a “planned genocide”.

O’ Brien also drew Shah’s attention towards the way “bigotry was spread” and asked the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to lead by example by first stop following the Twitter handles, which are spreading bigotry and hate.

Demanding a judicial probe into Delhi violence, CPI(M) member Elamaram Kareem told the Home Minister “ Government, you have blood on your hand.”