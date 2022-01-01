Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

Scent of money

A perfumer by the name of Piyush Jain

Is suddenly suffering extreme pain.

The taxmen found his stash

Of two hundred crores in cash.

But his faithful old scooter will remain.

Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain has asked the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to return the huge stash of cash seized from his premises after deducting tax and penalty.

Jain was arrested on charges of tax evasion and is presently in 14-day judicial custody.

