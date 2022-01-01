Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 01 2022, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 09:47 ist

Scent of money

A perfumer by the name of Piyush Jain

Is suddenly suffering extreme pain.

The taxmen found his stash

Of two hundred crores in cash.

But his faithful old scooter will remain.

Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain has asked the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) to return the huge stash of cash seized from his premises after deducting tax and penalty.

Jain was arrested on charges of tax evasion and is presently in 14-day judicial custody.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Kanpur
Tax evasion
DCGI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Suprabhatam again

Suprabhatam again

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

A mobility wish list for 2022

A mobility wish list for 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

 