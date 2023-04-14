Will definitely go, says Kejriwal on Goa Police notice

Will definitely go, says Delhi CM Kejriwal on Goa Police notice

The Goa Police on Thursday issued a notice to Kejriwal and asked him to appear before it on April 27

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 15:52 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he will definitely go to Goa to appear before the police in connection with a case related to the illegal sticking of posters on public properties during the 2022 Assembly election campaign.

Asked about the Goa Police's notice, Kejriwal said, "I will go. I will definitely go."

The Goa Police on Thursday issued a notice to Kejriwal and asked him to appear before it on April 27.

Inspector Dilipkumar Halarnkar of Pernem police station issued the notice to the AAP national convenor under Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Section 41 (A) of the CrPC allows the police to issue summonses to a person for inquiry if there is a "reasonable" complaint or suspicion that he has committed an offence.

The AAP won two seats in the 2022 Assembly election in the BJP-governed state.

