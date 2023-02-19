Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.

He made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi government approved Rs 1681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

"The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi ji for this decision," the Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory said.

Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."