Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government will bring in a policy to make the state a hub of solar energy.

He said efforts are being made to generate 10,000 megawatts of additional power in the state in the next five years.

"The government is going to introduce a new solar and wind energy to make the state a hub of solar power," Gehlot said.

The chief minister said a 1,000 MW solar park is being developed in Nokh, Jaisalmer, by the Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Limited.

About Rs 3,450 will be invested in it, he added.

The people of the state will greatly benefit from the solar park, the chief minister said.

Presently, Rajasthan is on the third position in the field of solar power and efforts are on to bring it to number one, Gehlot said.