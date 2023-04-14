'Will not accept Ghulam's body': Brother of aide killed alongside Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter

Rahil Hasan, brother of slain shooter Ghulam who was killed alongside jailed gangster Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad on Thursday in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police, has said that his family will not accept the body of the shooter.

In a quote to ABP News, Hasan said, "Whatever information we had, we had given it to the police. We knew that the police were constantly looking for him. I also came to know about the encounter half an hour ago."

Hasan also said that his brother had ended relations with the family. “He (Ghulam) had already severed ties with the family. Whenever Atiq used to appear in court, Ghulam used to go to meet him. There was a murder case in 2007 in which Ghulam was in jail, during this period he befriended Atiq," he added.

Hasan claimed that his family had no clue of Ghulam working with the gangster. "We had no idea that Ghulam was hand in glove with Atiq's family and had Umesh Pal murdered. We will not take his dead body. Mother and father have also said that we will not take his dead body (for a funeral)," he said.

Mafia don turned politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed, who was wanted in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder of an MLA, in Prayagraj in 2005, was on Thursday gunned down in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police in Jhansi, around 300 km from Lucknow.

Both Asad and Ghulam carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads.

Just a day before the encounter, Atiq Ahmed had told the media that he had been totally reduced to dust and pleaded to the Police to not harass the women and the children of his family.