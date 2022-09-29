Will not allow walkover on Article 370: NC

Will not allow walkover on Article 370: National Conference

The party said the Centre's August 5 move cannot stand judicial scrutiny

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 29 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 22:36 ist
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah. Credit: AFP File Photo

The National Conference on Thursday said it will not allow a walkover on Article 370 abrogated by the Centre in August 2019 and asserted the fight against the attempts aimed at denuding Jammu and Kashmir of its unique identity and culture would continue.

The party said the Centre's August 5 move cannot stand judicial scrutiny. 

"We will not allow a walkover on Articles 370 and 35-A. We will continue our fight against the attempts aimed at denuding J-K of its unique identity and culture, legally and democratically," NC MP Hasnain Masoodi said.

Also Read | Article 370 can't be restored, says Ghulam Nabi Azad in first rally in Kashmir

Masoodi was speaking in an interactive session with legal experts and lawyers.

Interacting with functionaries and legal luminaries associated with the party, Masoodi said Article 370 is not only part of the Constitution of India, but part of the federalism that is the basic structure of the Constitution.

"August 5 (2019) move of the Centre cannot stand the judicial scrutiny. It was also a massive assault on the Constitution. It undermined the asymmetric federalism and diversity of the country. Assault on Article 370 and 35-A is certainly an all out attack on a country's diversity," he said.

Pointing out to the rulings made by the Supreme Court and the J&K high Court from time to time, Masoodi said the provisions had acquired a state of permanence.

"Our case in the Hon'ble SC is strong. We are hopeful the constitutional bench will start hearing our petition as soon as possible," he added.

Party’s youth wing, women's wing, media cell and social media functionaries also attended the session.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Conference
Article 370
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

What's Brewing

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Qatar confirms Covid test requirements for WC fans

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Dogs can smell stress from human sweat, breath: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

Air pollution may increase Covid severity: Study

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 