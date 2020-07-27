'Will allow street vendors, hawkers to resume work'

Will pass order to allow street vendors, hawkers to resume work: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 22:10 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to pass an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their work. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government will pass an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to restart their work and businesses.

The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown triggered by it have hit both small scale and individual businesses, with street vendors being one of the most affected groups. 

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"A special order is being passed through which the street vendors and hawkers can restart their work and livelihood in Delhi," Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

Hawkers will be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm every day, and they will have to ensure social distancing and all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19, the government said in a statement.

Due to some confusion, street vendors were not allowed to work earlier, but now they will be allowed to start work from 10 am to 8 pm, Kejriwal said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
street vendors
Hawker
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi

What's Brewing

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

This coronavirus test can deliver results in 36 minutes

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

 