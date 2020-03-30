With 11 positive COVID-19 cases in day, J&K tally reaches 49

The COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar in Jammu and Kashmir with 11 cases reported as positive on Monday taking the total number to 49. Of these, two patients have died while two have recovered.

“#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir Just Now: Another positive case reported by SKIMS Soura. Total 49,” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted in the evening.

Earlier in the day 10 more cases were reported and confirmed by the spokesperson. Pertinently with two deaths, both from Srinagar and two recoveries one each from Kashmir and Jammu, the total no of positive cases so far is 49 with 45 active.

Nodal Officer for coronavirus at super-specialty SKIMS hospital in Srinagar Dr G H Yatoo said 20 patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 were admitted at the hospital today, whose samples were taken and have been sent for testing and their reports are expected to come on Tuesday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to a media bulletin on novel coronavirus, 722 samples have been taken so far out of which 659 are negative while as 48 positive and report of 15 samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise, restrictions on the movement and assembly of people was further tightened on Monday in a bid to contain any further spread of coronavirus.

The police and paramilitary forces have sealed the roads and erected barriers to check the movement of people. The markets across the valley are shut and transport off the roads.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students, who had been put under quarantine by J&K administration, will be allowed to go to their residences from Monday, making the facilities available for other ‘under observation’ individuals.

An official told DH that the decision to allow students to move to their homes and remain under quarantine in homes was taken to facilitate spaces for the growing number of contacts of positive patients requiring quarantine.