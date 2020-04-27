With 23 more coronavirus positive cases, Jammu & Kashmir’s tally reaches 547

Jammu and Kashmir recorded another spike in COVID-19 cases on Monday after 24 persons tested positive for the novel cornavirus, taking the toll to 547 in the Union Territory (UT).

Officials said that among 23 new cases, 15 were confirmed at Viral Diagnostic Lab of tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, while seven other cases were confirmed at Chest Disease hospital in Srinagar. Also, Jammu division reported one fresh case, taking the toll of total positive cases in Jammu to 58 while the tally in Kashmir reached 489.

From 407 cases on April 22, COVID-19 tally in J&K reached 547 on April 27. The addition of nearly 150 cases took just five days. The rate is far less than the rate during the first and second week of April when cases doubled in five days. Thereafter, the cases did not double in five days but 100 new were added in five days. The next hundred cases were slower and accumulated in seven days.

With 547 cases, J&K stood at number 12 in terms of number of cases among states and UTs of India.