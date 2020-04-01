With five COVID-19 cases per million, J&K at high risk of outbreak

With seven more positive COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the total number of people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the Union territory has risen to 62.

J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that seven more COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday and the total has risen to 62, out of which 58 are active. He said 17041 people in J&K are under active surveillance.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest COVID 19 case density areas in the country which is around 5 cases per million of the population. The national average per million population so far is one. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

A senior doctor said that the graph for COVID-19 positives is likely to rise steeply if testing is conducted more aggressively across J&K, especially in the valley. As a result of the narrow testing criteria, he said, sick people with potential exposure to the coronavirus are being sent home.

“So-far social distancing especially ensuring to stay at home has flattened the curve, but there could be scores of invisible positives around us who are asymptomatic and unaware about it,” he revealed.