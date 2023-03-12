Woman in Patna tests H3N2 positive, Bihar health department sounds alert

The state health department of Bihar is on an alert mode after a woman tested positive for H3N2 flu.

The victim was suffering from cold, cough and fever and went to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI) Agam Kuan in Patna for treatment. During testing, she was found to be positive of H3N2 influenza.

"We have taken the samples of a total of 21 patients on Saturday and one of them has tested positive," said a doctor of RMRI. He said that H3N2 is one of the variants of H1N1 (Swine Flu) and its symptoms are also similar.

Also Read — H3N2 in India: Karnataka, Haryana report first deaths, cases likely to decline from March-end



"The patients coming into the hospitals are complaining of cold, cough, vomiting, body pain, and infection in the throat. We conduct a serologic test of the patients to detect H3N2 influenza," he said.

Following the new version of H1N1 spreading in the country, the Union ministry of health and family welfare has written letters to every state to make adequate arrangements for the disease.

The doctors are suggesting to the patients to take healthy diet and seasonal fruits. They are also advised to use mild hot water for drinking. Antibiotics are not effective in the treatment of H3N2 influenza.