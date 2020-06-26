Year-long celebrations to mark Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday

The Central Tibetan Administration will observe a ‘Year of Gratitude’ from July 1 to mark the 85th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

The Dharamshala-based CTA, also known as Tibetan government-in-exile, in a statement on Friday said its Kashag (parliament) will mark the 85th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a series of worldwide virtual events from July 1 to June 30 the following year.

The Tibetan spiritual leader turns 85 on July 6.

The CTA and Tibetans around the world will observe the whole year from July 1 as the 'Year of Gratitude' to the Dalai Lama in appreciation of all his “outstanding contributions” and to share, promote and celebrate his teachings,” the CTA said.

CTA president Lobsang Sangay said the main event would be celebrated on July 6 by a gathering of up to 50 dignitaries at the Tibetan parliament in Dharamshala.

The restriction on number of dignitaries at Kashag has been imposed because of the Home Ministry’s guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus, the CTA statement said.

It added that Tibetan settlements throughout India too will mark the occasion with ceremonies, while ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines of respective states.