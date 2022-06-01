Yogi says Ram Temple will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India

Yogi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple sanctum-sanctorum, says it will be 'Rashtra Mandir' of India

The idols of Ram Lala are likely to be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum on January 24, 2024

Sanjay Pandey
Lucknow,
  • Jun 01 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 14:58 ist

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the sanctum-sanctorum of the under-construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters later, Adityanath said that the Ram Temple would be a symbol of the faith of the followers of 'Sanatan Dharma' in the world. ''Ram Temple will be the Rashtra Mandir of the country,'' he added.

''Everyone who kept the Ram Temple movement alive must be feeling very happy today,'' the chief minister said.

''It is a victory over all those foreign invaders who had attacked the faith of the people of India,'' he said.

Also read | I am not PM, just a 'pradhan sevak': Modi

Around one hundred saints and seers from different parts of the country, who were present on this occasion, also took part in the rituals performed during the 'shilapujan' ceremony before starting the construction of the sanctum-sanctorum. 

According to the office bearers of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, which was overseeing the construction work of the Ram Temple, the idols of Ram Lala would be installed at the sanctum-sanctorum on January 24, 2024.

''The entire complex of the Temple will be completed by the end of 2025,'' he said. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well as the BJP wanted the Ram Temple to be completed before the 2024 general elections. Prime minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in August 2020.

The timing of possible opening of the Ram Temple for the devotees assumes significance as the next general elections are scheduled to be held in May 2024 in which the Modi government will be seeking a third term in office.

Yogi Adityanath
Ram Temple
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Narendra Modi
India News

