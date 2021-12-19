'Yogi listens to the recordings': Akhilesh Yadav alleges SP leaders' phones being tapped by UP government

A day after Income Tax raids were conducted at the homes of Samajwadi Party (SP) members' homes across Uttar Pradesh, party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of "tapping" his and other senior SP leaders' phones.

"Phones of myself and some other party leaders are being tapped....the chief minister himself listens to the recordings in the evenings.....some senior bureaucrats are involved in the act at the behest of the state government," Akhilesh told reporters here on Sunday.

The SP president said that he had the names of the bureaucrats who were doing it on the instruction of the government. ''We will deal with them after we form our government after the Assembly polls,'' he added.

On Saturday, after Prime Minister Narendra called Adityanah as "UPYogi" (useful), Akhilesh termed him as "un-UPYogi." The former UP chief minister said that the people of the state had suffered a lot under the Yogi regime. "Under the regime of this un-UPYogi CM, the youths are not getting jobs, the farmers are not getting fertilisers, papers of competitive exams are being leaked," he said.

Akhilesh said that the chief minister had realised the BJP would be wiped out in the forthcoming assembly polls and therefore had 'unleashed' central agencies like Income Tax Department on SP leaders. "We will not be cowed down by the raids....we expect raids by ED and other central agencies as well," he said.

IT sleuths had raided the offices and residential premises of several key aides of Akhilesh and senior SP leaders in the state on Saturday.

"That the BJP is going to lose the next assembly polls is becoming clear from the rising number of union ministers and leaders of other states who are visiting UP.....this number will increase in the days to tome,'' he said.

The SP leader also sought to know from the prime minister as to why union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son was accused of mowing down four farmers with his vehicle at Lakhimpur Kheri in October, had not been sacked.

