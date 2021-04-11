Negative Covid report must to enter HP from 7 states

You'll need a negative Covid-19 report to enter Himachal Pradesh from these seven states

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 11 2021, 18:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 18:55 ist
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday made it mandatory for people coming from seven states which have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases to show a Covid-19 negative test report on entering the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said people coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours while visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 16.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of Covid-19 in the state, he said.

Thakur said an advisory in this regard will soon be issued.

