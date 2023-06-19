Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held after minister's intervention

A youth was tied with a chain and forced to bark and act like a dog by a group of people in Bhopal. The miscreants also abused the victim even as he pleaded for mercy.

A video of the shocking incident, which took place on Sunday, has gone viral on social media.

In the 50-second video, a group of people could be heard shouting at the youth, "Kutta ban... Bol Sahil bhai, sorry (act like a dog, say sorry to Sahil)."

One of the men could be seen holding the leash as others ask him to apologise, reportedly over a social media post.

The petrified youth, wearing a black shirt, could be seen pleading for mercy in the video.

Madhya Pradesh govt has decided to bulldoze the home of Faizan, Bilal, Mufid and Sahil, who were involved in this inhumane act with hindu guy Faizan, Bilal, Mufid and Sahil made hindu guy to bhave like dog and threatend him to r@pe his sisterpic.twitter.com/e5mV2dsKv7 — Right Singh (@rightwingchora) June 19, 2023

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 18-year-old girl, boyfriend killed by family; thrown into crocodile-infested waters

"Sahil Bhai mere baap hai, mere bade bhai hai (Sahil is my father, he is like my elder brother). Meri maa unki maa, unki maa meri maa (My mother is his mother, his mother is my mother)," the youth says.

"I have said sorry. I have not done anything," he says.

When asked who told him to upload the story, the youth replies, "I did that at the behest of Shahrukh. He threatened me."

Taking note of the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday directed the police commissioner to take prompt action in the matter.

Within the next few hours, three accused were arrested who have been identified as Sameer, Sajid and Faizan. The victim has been identified as Vijay Ramchandani.

According to Mishra, the accused have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

"I have asked the police commissioner to submit his reply as to why the concerned police station did not take immediate action. Three accused have been arrested. The in-charge of the concerned police station has been sent to police lines," Mishra said.