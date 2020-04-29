Now BJP MLA threatens Muslim vegetable seller in Uttar Pradesh

A day after BJP lawmaker Suresh Tewari was show-caused for asking people not to 'buy' vegetables from Muslim vendors, another saffron party legislator allegedly 'harassed' a Muslim vegetable seller and threatened to thrash him if he (vegetable seller) was seen in his locality again.

Brijbhushan Rajput, BJP MLA from Charkhari assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, was caught on video harassing the Muslim vegetable seller in the state capital of Lucknow.

The MLA said that the vegetable seller appeared to be Muslim but, on being asked, said that his name was 'Raj Kumar'. ''Sahi naam bataon nahin maar maar ke theek kar doonga'' (tell me your correct name else I will beat you black and blue), Rajput was heard telling the seller.

The minor son of the vegetable seller, when asked by the MLA, said that he was a Muslim. An angry MLA then threatened to beat the vegetable seller if the latter was seen in the locality again.

Rajput later suspected a 'conspiracy' by the Pak spy agency ISI behind what he alleged Muslim vegetable vendors selling vegetables and other items pretending to be Hindus.

''It is a very serious matter and must be investigated...Hindus are scared,'' the lawmaker said.

BJP leadership had on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Suresh Tewari after he was caught on tape asking the people not to buy vegetables from the 'miyans' (Muslims).