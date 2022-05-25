Now, helmets compulsory for pillion riders in Mumbai

Now, helmets compulsory for pillion riders in Mumbai

The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 25 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Mumbai traffic police on Wednesday issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule.

The rule will come into effect after 15 days, following which the traffic authorities will start taking action against violators, an official said. As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms.

At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
India News
helmets
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

Did NASA find a mysterious doorway on Mars?

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

At Bucha market, life goes on 'so we don't go mad'

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be an engineering marvel

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

Plastic dumps turn elephant in the room!

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

DH Toon | Feeding hate nourishes communalism

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Pujara & Rahane: 2 Test specialists' contrasting tales

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

Food protectionism could worsen inflation woes

 