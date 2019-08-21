Now, Kerala women to drive govt vehicles

Breaking yet another glass ceiling, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to appoint women drivers in government offices and public-sector establishments.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision which would end the decades-long monopoly of men in this sector. Women are appointed as drivers as part of the government's decision to ensure gender equality in all walks of society, according to an official release here.

"The cabinet has decided to induct women as drivers in government services and public-sector units. For this, the existing recruitment rules will be amended," it said.

The government had recently formed the first women battalion with over 550 members as part of efforts to enhance the representation of women in the police force.

The cabinet also decided to appoint 83 national games medal winners in various government departments, the release added.