Now, you can carry two sealed alcohol bottles in Delhi Metro

However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 30 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 15:39 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday.

However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recent except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

