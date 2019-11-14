Nurture children as responsible citizens: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday appealed to parents and every adult "to give children the best of education, the best of everything for nurturing them as responsible citizens."

In her message on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, which is observed as children's day, she referred to his popularity among children his conviction that children were the citizens of tomorrow and future of the nation.

Bedi who had held a special meeting with children at the Raj Nivas here on Wednesday, also said: "nurturing our young children, teaching them their rights and responsibilities and inculcating in them values of our rich culture and heritage would create a robust and developed India."

The former IPS officer appealed to parents and every adult to give children the best of education, the best of everything to nurture them as responsible citizens of the nation.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy flagged off a rally by schoolchildren to highlight communal harmony.

He also led the Union Territory in paying tributes to Nehru.

Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, Ministers, legislators and freedom fighters were among those present.