Odisha bypolls: BJD continues to lead in both seats

Odisha bypolls: BJD continues to lead in both assembly seats

BJD's Bijay Shankar Das was leading over BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera by 14,561 votes in Tirtol seat in Jagatsinghpur district

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Nov 10 2020, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 17:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

BJD candidates continued to lead in both the assembly seats, where counting of votes polled in the November 3 by-elections is underway on Tuesday, election officials said.

BJD's Bijay Shankar Das was leading over BJP candidate Rajkishore Behera by 14,561 votes in Tirtol seat in Jagatsinghpur district, they said.

Das polled 32,075 votes after 10 rounds of counting, while Behera has bagged 17,514 votes. Congress nominee Himanshu Bhushan Mallick has got 6,835 votes.

 

Follow live updates on the Bypolls results here 

In Balasore, BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das was leadingover his nearest BJP rival Manas Kumar Dutta by 5,302 votes.

Das bagged 37,487 votes after 11 rounds of counting, while Dutta followed with 32,185 votes. Congress candidate Mamata Kundu was trailing in third place with 2,286 votes.

The deaths of Balasore's BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and Tirtol's BJD legislator Bishnu Charan Das necessitated the by-elections.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJD
Odisha
Bypolls
BJP

What's Brewing

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt

 