Odisha to set up 45 fast-track courts for rape cases

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Dec 11 2019, 09:39am ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2019, 12:07pm ist
Law Minister Pratap Jena. (Photo by Twitter)

Aiming at expediting the trial of cases relating to women and children, the Odisha government on Tuesday said it will set up 45 new fast track courts.

Of these, 21 courts would be dedicated for cases of rape and sexual harassment of women, Law Minister Pratap Jena said.

The remaining 24 fast track courts will specifically deal with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, he said.

The state government's action comes after the Centre's decision to formulate a scheme for setting up 1,023 fast track special courts for expeditious trial and disposal of rape cases. 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Odisha
rape
Comments (+)
 