On spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash if house fully or substantially burnt in Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press meet, said that ex-gratia for people who have lost their homes in the Delhi violence, can be claimed and compensation will be given on the spot.

"People whose houses are completely burnt down or substantially burnt down will be given on spot ex-gratia of Rs 25,000 cash each from tomorrow afternoon. Balance amount will be assessed within 2 to 3 days by PWD department we'll make an effort to get them their balance cheque," the AAP chief said.

He further said, "We've made arrangements for accommodation at our 9 Rain Baseras, and local community centres for people whose houses are completely burnt down or those who can't go back to their home. If needed, we'll also arrange temporary tents for people."

