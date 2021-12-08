Opposition 'boycotts' Rajya Sabha for a day, sits on a day-long dharna with suspended MPs

Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha boycotted the proceedings on Wednesday and sat on a day-long dharna in solidarity with 12 suspended lawmakers at the Gandhi Statue in Parliament calling the action against their colleagues as "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional".

The lawmakers raised the issue of revocation of suspension when the House assembled in the morning with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying that he can prove how the action against 12 MPs was "unconstitutional" and in violation of the rules of Rajya Sabha business.

However, the House was adjourned till noon as the Opposition continued their protest and the MPs did not return to the House after that. "We boycotted the House for the day," Kharge said at the protest site while ruling out an apology by suspended MPs.

Senior Opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Sanjay Singh participated as lawmakers like Dola Sen, Tiruchi Siva and Sanjay Singh sang protest songs.

Twelve MPs, who were suspended on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29 for the entire session, have been sitting at the Gandhi Statue since December 1.

As the Opposition intensified the protest, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Even on Tuesday, I said that we are ready to take back suspension if they are ready to apologise. Once again, I request them to tender an apology because they have committed a grave mistake."

Kharge said that the suspension was done "illegally, against the rules and against the Constitution" and the government should revoke the decision. "They have committed a mistake. They don't want to expose themselves. Unfortunately, they have not acted as per rules. It is their duty to revoke, call us and we are ready to cooperate," he said.

Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh blamed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal for the impasse, claiming that the latter was "taking a completely fundamentalist position which does not leave any room for compromise".

"Goyal says individual MPs must apologise on the floor of the House. We have said from day one that the question of apology does not arise because the action taken to suspend the 12 MPs is both unconstitutional and illegal because it violates the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Rajya Sabha," Ramesh told DH.

Kharge added, "Why should we apologise, you tell me? The mistake is yours, you have acted against the rules. You are asking us to apologise." He also said the government has not approached the Opposition yet for discussions on resolving the issue.

Asked about the way-out, Ramesh claimed there is a "collapse of leadership of the House". There is a refusal to call a meeting of all parties by the Leader of the House and this is "unbridled arrogance" on his part, he added.

